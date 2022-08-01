CWG Gold Medalist Achinta Sheuli's Brother Slams WB Govt: 'Sports Minister Seems Ignorant'

Achinta Sheuli made an impressive Commonwealth Games debut winning the gold medal in the men’s 73kg weightlifting category on Sunday. The gold medal was India's third at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham. While the entire nation is celebrating Achinta Sheuli's success at the Commonwealth Games, his elder brother Alok Sheuli has slammed the West Bengal government over its lack of support.

'Nobody knows he participated in CWG'

Achinta Sheuli, who hails from West Bengal's Deulpur village in the Howrah district, scaled massive heights, thanks to the relentless support of his elder brother Alok Sheuli. Achinta, on Sunday, dedicated the gold medal to his brother for his efforts towards ensuring he succeeds in every step of life.

Meanwhile, his brother Alok Sheuli, has hit out at the West Bengal government for being ignorant towards his younger brother's sporting success.

"In 2020, state govt gave an award, nobody knows that a boy from our village participated in CWG. Even the state's Sports minister seems ignorant, we need government support. While in other states cash money is given to athletes we are yet to see how much money will they give for it (sic)," he said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

Howrah, WB | In 2020 state govt gave an award, nobody knows that a boy from our village participated in CWG. Even state's Sports minister seems ignorant, we need government support. We are yet to see how much money will they give for it: Alok Sheuli, Achinta Sheuli's brother pic.twitter.com/qnwJk0opYE — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in Achinta's village in West Bengal on Sunday after he won a landmark gold medal in his maiden campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Howrah, West Bengal | Earlier visuals from weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's village where people celebrated his victory as he won a gold medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/tEbp6kQSZw — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

CWG 2022: CM Mamata Banerjee hails Achinta Sheuli's historic gold

Achinta Sheuli smashed the Commonwealth Games record on his way to winning the gold medal in the weightlifting event. Sheuli lifted a total of 313kg to win the gold medal. The young weightlifter first broke the Games record twice in the snatch round, lifting 140kg and 143kg. He then attempted 166kg and 170kg in the clean and jerk category to register yet another Games record for the overall weight. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also shared a congratulatory tweet for the 20-year-old weightlifter.

Truly a proud moment for all of us as the young #AchintaSheuli from West Bengal wins the third gold medal at CWG, 2022.



Heartfelt congratulations to him. Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavours! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 1, 2022

India's campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 so far

Following the two gold medals on Sunday, India has now climbed to the fifth position on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally. Jeremy clinched the gold medal in weightlifting followed by Achinta Sheuli who lifted a total of 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the second gold on Sunday. The double gold medal effort comes, in less than 24 hours from Mirabai Chanu's historic CWG gold. Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, bagging a silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Gururaja Poojary secured bronze in the 61kg category, while Bindyarani Devi capped off the day with a silver medal in the 55 kg category.