Mirabai Chanu on Saturday won the first gold medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chanu won the medal in the Women's 59kg weightlifting event after lifting a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk).

On Monday, the 27-year-old spoke exclusively to Republic TV about her medal-winning performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She spoke about her failure at the 2016 Rio Olympics and how she bounced back from it to win back-to-back medals for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and now at CWG 2022.

While speaking to Republic TV, Chanu said that she wanted to recover from her failure at the 2016 Rio Olympics, which she successfully did at the Tokyo Olympics. Chanu said that she hoped to repeat her gold-medal performance from the last Commonwealth Games and create a new record this time around, both of which she accomplished. Chanu set a new Commonwealth Games record and also broke her own national record on Saturday.

"I wanted to address the Olympics' failure in Rio, which I did successfully at Tokyo 2020 by winning a medal there. I was able to achieve both of my goals for the Commonwealth Games, which were to replicate my gold-winning performance from the previous edition and set a record. It feels really great. An athlete needs support, thus I want to thank my family and my coach Vijay sir, who motivated me greatly and assisted me in winning the gold medal," Chanu told Republic TV.

Chanu at CWG 2022

Chanu, who had also won a gold medal in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, started the event by lifting 84kg in her first snatch attempt. She broke her personal record in her second snatch attempt as she lifted 88kg. Chanu's third snatch attempt ended in a foul but her first two attempts were enough to catapult her to the first position on the leaderboard.

Chanu lifted 109kg in her first clean & jerk attempt before creating the Commonwealth Games record by lifting 113kg in her second C&J attempt. Meanwhile, Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won the silver medal as she lifted a total weight of 172kg. Canada's Hannah Kaminski won the bronze medal thanks to her combined effort of 171kg.

