CWG: Neeraj Chopra Proud About India's Feats; 'Hope National Anthem Is Heard More Times'

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is delighted with how the Indian contingent has begun their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign. With two gold medals and a total of five medals, India are currently in sixth place in the CWG 2022 medals tally standings. However, the javelin throw athlete believes that it is vital to back the Indian contingent irrespective of the results.

Neeraj delighted with how India has performed at CWG 2022

While speaking in an interview with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Neeraj Chopra said, "Greetings to all. Our Commonwealth Games have begun quite well and our national anthem has also rung. I hope that we will get to hear the national anthem on several occasions (during the games)."

He also added, "Whosever game is left, I would like to wish them all the best. Give your 100% and put your heart out. I would like to urge everyone to support our athletes irrespective of their performances and results." Neeraj ended his remarks by once again urging all athletes to give their 100%, stating that all of India was behind them. When it comes to Neeraj Chopra, he is ruled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury he sustained at the recently-concluded World Athletics Championships.

India's performance at CWG 2022

The Indian contingent has already won five medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, including two gold. Sanket Sargar opened India's medal tally in CWG 2022 by winning a silver in the 55kg weightlifting category. Soon after, Gururaja Poojary won a bronze in the 61kg weightlifting category, while Bindyarani Devi won a silver in the 55kg weightlifting category.

When it comes to gold, Mirabai Chanu registered a new Commonwealth Games record to finish on the top step of the podium in the 49kg weightlifting category. Her gold was followed by a monumental effort from 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who finished on the top step of the podium in the men's 67kg weightlifting category with a new Commonwealth Games record. As things stand, all of India's five medals have come in weightlifting.