CWG: Saurav Ghosal Wins India's 1st-ever Singles Medal In Squash At Commonwealth Games

Squash player Saurav Ghosal has made India proud at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by winning a bronze medal in the Men's Singles event. The 35-year-old from West Bengal won the medal after defeating England's James Willstrop 3-0. This is India's 15th medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins bronze

Ghosal won the first game against Willstrop by 11-6, thanks to some amazing defensive work. He went on to dominate the England player in the second game to win by 11-1 and take a 2-0 lead in the match. Ghosal won the third game 11-4 to win the match 3-0.

Earlier, Ghosal was outclassed in his semi-final match by New Zealand's Paul Coll, who beat him in three straight sets to advance to the finals. Coll defeated Ghosal 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 to end his gold medal hopes.

Ghosal will next be seen in action in the Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match on August 4, where he will team up with Dipika Pallikal. The duo had won the silver medal in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games, which was held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Image: PTI