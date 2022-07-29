Last Updated:

CWG: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes For Indian Athletes & Women's Cricket Team

Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be one of the favourites to finish on podium at CWG 2022 where women's cricket is making it's debut.

Written By
Suraj Alva
CWG 2022 cricket

Image: PTI/BCCI


The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will witness history being made as Women's cricket is all set to make its debut at the event. Indian Women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be one of the favourites to finish on the podium at CWG 2022. Besides cricket, India at CWG 2022 will be hoping to better the medals tally they achieved during the Gold Coast games back in 2018. Prominent sports personalities took to Twitter to send their best wishes to the Indian contingent for at CWG 2022.

Commonwealth Games cricket: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant lead wishes

The women's cricket in Commonwealth Games will get underway with India vs Australia opening at Edgbaston. Ahead of the major event, sports personalities like Virat, Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent out their best wishes for the India Women's Cricket Team. 

 

 

 

All you need to know about Commonwealth Games cricket

The women's cricket event at CWG 2022 will have eight teams who are split across two groups of four. The top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals. The team finishing first in their group will take on the second-place finisher in the opposite group, with the winners of the semi-finals playing for the gold medal match. The defeated teams in the semi-finals will face off for the bronze medal.

READ | CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on Day 1, Indian women's cricket team to make debut

Speaking of rules the matches will be played under normal ICC T20I playing conditions. If the match ends up in a tie, there will be up to two Super Overs for each team per group stage game. In medal round matches, the number of Super Overs will be based on the match referee's call. A reserve day is in place on August 8 for the medal matches, but there is no such provision for washed-out semi-finals, with the higher-ranked qualifier to advance to the gold medal match.  

READ | CWG 2022 Highlights of Day 1: Australia lead medals tally; Nataraj qualifies for finals

Commonwealth Games cricket groupings

Group A: Australia, Barbados, India, Pakistan

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

India team for CWG 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

READ | IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips and more about the CWG 2022 match
READ | 'The whole nation is behind you': Kiren Rijiju wants Team India to give their best at CWG
COMMENT