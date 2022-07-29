CWG: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes For Indian Athletes & Women's Cricket Team

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will witness history being made as Women's cricket is all set to make its debut at the event. Indian Women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be one of the favourites to finish on the podium at CWG 2022. Besides cricket, India at CWG 2022 will be hoping to better the medals tally they achieved during the Gold Coast games back in 2018. Prominent sports personalities took to Twitter to send their best wishes to the Indian contingent for at CWG 2022.

Commonwealth Games cricket: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant lead wishes

The women's cricket in Commonwealth Games will get underway with India vs Australia opening at Edgbaston. Ahead of the major event, sports personalities like Virat, Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent out their best wishes for the India Women's Cricket Team.

Wishing all the very best to each and every athlete in our Indian contingent for the #CWG22.



Give your 100% and make India proud! 🇮🇳@IndiaSports — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 28, 2022

Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games.

Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen’s team for their #CWG22 campaign. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 29, 2022

My best wishes to @WeAreTeamIndia for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. A billion people and more will be cheering for you all. Give it your best shot & trust the process ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 29, 2022

My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games. 🇮🇳🙌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 28, 2022

As Women’s Cricket is set for historic debut at the #CWG22, wishing all the best to our #Womeninblue. I’m confident that their grit and resilience on the field will resonate in their performance and we'll witness some of the spectacular games of Cricket.@BCCIWomen #B2022 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 29, 2022

Wishing @BCCIWomen and all our athletes the best for the CWG, rooting for each and every one of you. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 28, 2022

Wishing our Indian contingent all the very best for the #CWG22. Our athletes have shown tremendous progress at such events in the recent past and we hope they'll go a step further this time around as well.

We all are with you #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 28, 2022

All you need to know about Commonwealth Games cricket

The women's cricket event at CWG 2022 will have eight teams who are split across two groups of four. The top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals. The team finishing first in their group will take on the second-place finisher in the opposite group, with the winners of the semi-finals playing for the gold medal match. The defeated teams in the semi-finals will face off for the bronze medal.

Speaking of rules the matches will be played under normal ICC T20I playing conditions. If the match ends up in a tie, there will be up to two Super Overs for each team per group stage game. In medal round matches, the number of Super Overs will be based on the match referee's call. A reserve day is in place on August 8 for the medal matches, but there is no such provision for washed-out semi-finals, with the higher-ranked qualifier to advance to the gold medal match.

Commonwealth Games cricket groupings

Group A: Australia, Barbados, India, Pakistan

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

India team for CWG 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.