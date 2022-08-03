Last Updated:

CWG: Weightlifter Purnima Pandey Finishes Sixth In +87kg Event

Local favourite Emily Campbell smashed the Games record in snatch and total lift as she heaved 286kg (124kg+162kg) to take home the gold medal.

Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey finished a disappointing sixth in the women's +87kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. Pandey managed just two lifts, which is the bare minimum required to register a total, for an aggregate of 228kg (103kg+ 125kg) at the NEC here.

In her last two clean and jerk attempts of 133kg, the barbell slipped out of her hands before she could complete 'clean'.

She also created a Commonwealth record in clean and jerk and total lift.

Samoa's Feagaiga Stowers 268kg (121kg+147kg) clinched the silver while Australian Charisma Amoe Tarrant walked away with a bronze after lifting 239kg (100kg+139kg).

Indian weightlifters have won nine medals in this edition, including three golds.

