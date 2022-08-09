David Warner Sings Praises Of PV Sindhu Post CWG 2022 Gold, Wife Candice Warner Reacts

Star Australian opening batter David Warner took to his official social media handle on Monday to praise Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal. Following the 35-year-old's post, his wife, Candice Warner also reacted.

David Warner praises PV Sindhu for CWG 2022 gold

Taking to his official Instagram handle on August 8, David Warner praised PV Sindhu by congratulating her on an amazing achievement. Following his initial reaction, Candice Warner also wrote, "So good!" Sindhu won one of the three gold medals in badminton for India on the final day of the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. The others to do so were 20-year-old Lakshya Sen in the men's singles and the incredible men's duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy in the men's doubles category.

PV Sindhu won women's singles gold medal

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India’s first gold medal in Badminton at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 and the first women’s singles CWG gold medal of her career by defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in the final on Monday. Sindhu was a dominant figure in the match, though her opponent competed well. The Indian shuttler won the match in two straight games by scores of 21-15 and 21-13.

Soon after, Lakshya Sen clinched the country's second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category at CWG 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. Sen fought brilliantly on his way to victory. He won the match by 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16.

Following Sindhu's and Sen's gold medals, the star men's duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy completed a perfect afternoon by winning the men's doubles gold medal. The Indian badminton contingent also won a silver in the team championship other than the bronze medals won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles, and another by Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

When it comes to the overall medals tally, India finished fourth with 61 medals (22 gold). The wrestling contingent was the most successful as they won 12 medals. Weightlifting was a close second with 10 medals.

(Inputs from ANI)