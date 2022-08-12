Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met with Armed Forces personnel who represented India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who won the gold medal at the multi-nation event, was among the athletes who were present at the felicitation program attended by Rajnath Singh. Rajnath took to his official Twitter handle to wish the athletes success in their future endeavours.

"Had a wonderful interaction with the Armed Forces personnel who represented India at the CWG in Birmingham. They delighted everyone with their incredible performances and made the nation proud with their achievements. Wishing these athletes success in their future endeavours," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande interacted with the Army personnel who won medals for the country. A total of eight Indian athletes who won medals at CWG 2022 are from the Indian army.

India at CWG 2022

The Indian athletes put on a stunning show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India ended its campaign with a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals. The weightlifting and wrestling contingents brought the most number of medals for the country. India also won an unprecedented number of medals in athletics discipline. India was ranked fourth in the overall medals tally behind Australia, England, and Canada.

Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary, Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh, and Gurdeep Singh won the medals in the weightlifting events, while Anshu Malik, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal, Pooja Gehlot, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen, Deepak Nehra, and Pooja Sihag won the medals in wrestling. The badminton and table tennis contingents also performed well in the competition.

The Indian women's cricket team also created history as they won the silver medal in CWG's first-ever T20 event. The Indian women's hockey team won the bronze medal, while the men's team won the silver medal. The women's lawn bowls team also scripted history as they won the gold medal in the competition. Murali Sreeshankar, Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, Sandeep Kumar, and Annu Rani won medals in athletics.

