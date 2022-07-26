Ex-shuttler Trupti Murgunde Speaks To Republic, Wishes For Srikanth-Lakshya Final At CWG

After doors to the Gold Coast final were shut on her by London Olympics silver medalist Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu now needs to hastily regroup and slay the demons in her mind for a spot on the podium. As the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham kicks its way into the international spotlight, there is, yet again, an unrelenting buzz around the former World Champion as to what she might achieve at CWG.

Off the back of her Singapore Open bronze just days ago, Sindhu would assuredly channel her beast mode into making the most of the CWG campaign in past nemesis Nehwal's absence. Her chances of a medal-finish received a shot in the arm after nearest rivals from China, Chinese Taipei, and Europe withdrew from the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

'Looking forward to Srikanth-Lakshya final at CWG 2022': Trupti Murgunde

Besides Sindhu's seamless upward career trajectory on way to possible CWG glory, All England Open finalist Lakshya Sen would be the fundamental focus among the many shuttlers in the singles squad. Joining him would be World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, summoning every drop from his physical and experience tank.

"We have only two entries at the Commonwealth Games, so the battle on who the best is will be between Kidambi and Lakshya. Srikanth has had to face several injuries in the past but he's made a good comeback. We have seen him deliver a terrific performance at World Championships (in 2021). Lakshya also had a remarkable year to start off with. I would be very happy to see Lakshya and Srikanth playing in the final. That could be the best thing in Indian badminton," CWG medalist Trupti Murgunde told Republic Media Network, who will also be one of the experts for the Birmingham Games broadcast, during a virtual interaction.

Lakshya Sen: From talent to contender

Wise beyond his years, fast-improving Lakshya will rely on his standing defense and electrifying reflex returns to outmaneuver his opponents in Birmingham. 'I have known Lakshya for a very long time. He was always dedicated. His transition from juniors to seniors goes beyond words. You will often hear us saying that this very transition is very important for any player. But Lakshya has outstripped everyone along the way, we are hopeful that he qualifies for the next Olympics because he is working so hard," she avered.

Highlighting her expectations from the Indian contingent, the Dhyan Chand awardee said the athletes look well prepared on course to deliver their best performance at CWG 2022. "I keep saying this, Indian sports is on a high at the moment. We have been doing very well in every bit we can, not just in badminton but other sports as well. Tokyo Olympics was among the best events that set an example for Indian sports. Every now and then, we are witnessing athletes bringing laurels for the country. Our recent achievement at the World Championships speaks for itself. I am hoping that we better our place at the CWG this year, unfortunately we don't have shooting among the events, which is believed to limit our medal tally somehow. So, we may have to compensate it through other sports," she signed off.