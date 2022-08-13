EXCLUSIVE | 'Only Gold Was Left To Be Won': Sakshi Malik Celebrates Hattrick Of CWG Medals

After failing to win a gold medal in Gold Coast back in 2018, Sakshi Malik turned things around in Birmingham CWG 2022 and managed to lay her hands on the coveted gold medal. Sakshi Malik defeated Ana Godinez Gonzales of Canada to win gold in the women's 62kg freestyle wrestling final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Rio Olympic medalist while speaking exclusively to Republic TV during the function hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared her thoughts on the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold, the growth of wrestling in other Indian states and her inspiration during initial years.

Sakshi Malik on completing hattrick of CWG medals and inspiring youngsters

Sakshi Malik won a silver medal at Glasgow CWG back in 2014 followed by bronze medal four years back in Australia. However this time around she finally managed to win the gold medal. Speaking of her achievement Sakshi said, "I am really happy with my CWG gold. I had earlier won silver and bronze and there was only gold left to be won. This was my third Commonwealth Games so I am proud to have completed a hat-trick of medals. This takes me back to times when I received a lot of love after winning the Olympic medal and now also I feel that I am getting a lot of love and support and so I am thankful to everyone."

The Indian wrestling contingent won 12 medals in wrestling at CWG 2022 which included six gold medals. When asked about PM Modi appreciating her performance and calling her an inspiration for the youngsters who fell in love with wrestling, Sakshi replied by stating, "Everyone has inspiration. when I started wrestling I looked up to Yogehwar Dutt and Sushil Kumar who won medals in Olympics. We are also winning medals and today's youth look to us and get inspired by us to play for the country and win medals."

Sakshi Malik reveals steps taken to popularise wrestling in other states

With more and more wrestlers coming from Haryana Sakshi Malik feels that as medals start coming more wrestlers will be also coming out from different states. She said, "In Maharashtra there is wrestling but in some states, the sport is not there. The president of the wrestling association is conducting various tournaments and national tournaments with such rules that every state needs to send participants. If medals keep on coming I am confident that more and more wrestlers will be coming from different states."