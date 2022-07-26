From Panghal To Nikhat Zareen: A Look At India's Top Medal Hopes In Boxing At The CWG 2022

The Indian Boxing contingent won nine medals during the last Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. This time, the 12-member contingent will be aiming for a better result in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Mary Kom created history by becoming the first woman to clinch a gold medal in boxing for India during the last edition of the games. This time around, the squad will be led by Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borgohain and will also feature reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen. Here's a look at boxers who are medal contenders for the Commonwealth Games event.

CWG 2022: A look at India's medal prospects in boxing

Nikhat Zareen

Zareen would be amongst the favourites to win a gold medal in the boxing event at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) after winning the gold at the World Championships earlier this year. She will be competing in the 50 kg category which will be her first time in the weight division. She is expected to fight her way into the medal round and secure a podium finish.

Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain's rise to fame was after the bronze medal feat at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old had participated in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games but failed to advance past the quarterfinal stage. The boxer had a disappointing show at the World Championship but will look to bounce back with a medal at CWG.

Amit Panghal

Amit Panghal won the silver medal during the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games and will be aiming for gold in the upcoming edition of the quadrennial event. The athlete returned empty-handed from Tokyo Olympics last year and will be eager to show his class and try and finish on the podium this time around.

Muhammad Hussamuddin

The 28-year-old was a bronze medalist at the 2018 Gold Coast Games and has a great chance to change the colour of the medal this time.

India Weightlifting Squad for Commonwealth Games 2022

Men’s Squad

57 kg: Mohammad Hussamuddin

63.5 kg: Shiva Thapa

67 kg: Rohit Tokas

75 kg: Sumit Kundu

80 kg: Ashish Chaudhary

92 kg: Sanjeet

92+ kg: Sagar

Flyweight: Amit Panghal

Women’s squad:

48 kg: Nitu Ghangha

50 kg: Nikhat Zareen

60 kg: Jaismine

70 kg: Lovlina Borgohain