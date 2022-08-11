Gautam Gambhir Slams Kejriwal Over Divya Kakran's Allegations On Delhi Govt; 'A Shame'

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not providing adequate support to athletes. This comes after Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Divya Kakran alleged that despite living in Delhi for the past 20 years, Kejriwal's government has not offered her any kind of assistance or financial reward. Gambhir slammed the Delhi government and accused them of passing the buck when it comes to making investments in sports.

Gambhir, while speaking to Republic TV, said it's a shame that the Delhi government has not opened a single a sports university in the last seven years of their tenure.

Gambhir said, "The government of Delhi has done nothing in the last seven years which is very unfortunate. Now at least the sportsmen are coming out in open and a young girl who can accuse the CM of Delhi that she hasn't got any support from the CM of Delhi. If his [Arvind Kejriwal] conscious doesn't get awakened now, it will never get awakened in anyways."

"It's a shame that a CM of Delhi represents the people of Delhi. We all know that in the last seven years not a single sports university has been opened in Delhi, no single hospital, no single college, and no single school has been opened in Delhi. All he does is big advertisements. He still has three years left and seven years is a very long time. So it's a shame," Gambhir said.

"They are very good in passing down the buck and now this young girl will also face the passing down the buck as well. When we raise the issue of schools, colleges, and hospitals, they say that the MCD doesn't let them do anything. The BJP central government doesn't let them do anything. Now they have started passing this buck as well that she doesn't come from Delhi. Irrespective of where she comes from, if she is living in Delhi, it is the responsibility of the Delhi government to help her out in any way. One question needs to be asked, what initiative they have taken for sports in the last seven years," he added.

Kakran alleges lack of support from Delhi govt

Kakran, who came third in the Women's Freestyle 68kg competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, took to Twitter to ask Kejriwal for financial recognition for her accomplishments in wrestling. This is not the first time Kakran has alleged a lack of support from Kejriwal's Delhi government. After winning a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Delhi government promised Kakran a financial incentive. However, Kakran alleged that her calls went unanswered.

"Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal for congratulating me on the medal. I have been living in Delhi for the past 20 years and practicing my sport wrestling here. But till now I have not received any kind of help or reward from the state government. My sole request is that I be honored in the same manner as other athletes from Delhi who represent other states are felicitated by your govt," Kakran tweeted.

Image: PTI/ANI