'Glory For...': Internet Explodes As PV Sindhu Marches In Style To Clinch Gold At CWG 2022

PV Sindhu clinched the 19th gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with a straight-set victory over Canada’s Michelle Li. The 27-year-old two-time Olympic medallist completed a 21-15, 21-13 victory in the gold medal match, adding yet another medal to Team India’s tally. Sindhu’s maiden CWG gold became the talk of the town as she received congratulatory messages from many notable personalities.

Congratulating Sindhu for the gold medal, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Pride of India, @Pvsindhu1 creates history by winning the Gold Medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 ! She won Bronze in Glasgow 2014, Silver in Gold Coast 2018 and now GOLD!! Congratulations Sindhu for making India proud once again!”.

At the same time, India’s Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted saying, “The brilliance of @Pvsindhu1 creates history once again!You had us glued to our tv screens! What an amazing show of excellence and determination! Congratulations on a remarkable GOLD #CWG2022 ! PV SINDHU you are India’s PRIDE !”.

Former India cricketer reacts to PV Sindhu's gold medal win

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Amit Mishra also took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Congratulations! @Pvsindhu1 for Winging Gold Medal for India. Absolutely an incredible performance. India celebrating 75 years of independence in its own style, Tiranga all around the world”.

The Sports Authority of India congratulated the 27-year-old and tweeted, “GLORY FOR SINDHU @Pvsindhu1 wins against Michelle Li (CAN) with a score of 2-0 at the #CommonwealthGames2022. With this win the former World Champion Sindhu adds another Gold to her long list of monumental achievements. Many Congratulations Champ”.

The Indian Olympic Association said, “@Pvsindhu1 shines bright winning her maiden #cwg in the Women’s singles defeating Michelle Li of in straight set @birminghamcg22 #EkIndiaTeamIndia #B2022”.