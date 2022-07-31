Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu once again made all of India proud by winning the CWG 2022 gold medal on July 30. She finished on the top step of the podium and registered a new Commonwealth Games record in the 49kg weightlifting category. Following yet another historic triumph, Mirabai revealed in an exclusive interview with Republic TV what would be the first thing she would do on returning home.

Mirabai reveals first thing she would do after returning home

While speaking to Republic TV's Deputy News Editor Shivangi Shukla, Mirabai Chanu replied, "I would like to eat home-cooked food after returning back," when asked about the first thing she would do after returning to India. I have not gotten enough time to spend with family since returning from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 last year as I began preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2022 soon after."

Mirabai went on to add that she would like to eat food back home in Manipur cooked by her mother before stating, "I have not been able to eat Manipuri food for a long time. I have had to control my diet to manage my weight. I have stopped eating several items that I would have liked to eat otherwise."

Mirabai Chanu registers emphatic lift to win CWG 2022 gold

While Mirabai Chanu was confident that she would win the Commonwealth Games 2022 record, she yet had to deliver a performance to achieve the feat. And she never looked like disappointing herself or her fans, as she clinched the lead from the onset.

Mirabai began the Snatch category with an outstanding lift of 84kg before lifting 88kg on her second attempt. As for her third attempt, she failed to lift 90kg. When it came to the clean & jerk, Mirabai was once again at the top of her game as he lifted 109kg in her first attempt before lifting 113kg in her second.

While she failed to lift 115kg in her third and final attempt, it did not matter as she went on to win the gold by some distance. As a result, she registered a total weight of 201kg as compared to Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius, who won silver with a combined weight of 172kg.