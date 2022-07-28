Harmanpreet Kaur Explains How Indian Team Bought Into Pooja's Idea Of 'killing Attitude'

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants her players to develop the "killing attitude" that champion teams of the past possessed.

India are still some distance away from becoming world beaters but all the players who are here for the Commonwealth Games have bought into an idea suggested by all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar during the Sri Lanka tour last month.

Harmanpreet, who began her all-format captaincy stint with the Sri Lanka series, feels a ruthless approach is needed even when the chips are down.

"During the Sri Lanka tour, we had a meeting with the players. I asked the girls how they want the team to play. Pooja gave a good answer about the killing attitude.

"Right now we are working on that whether we are training or playing. Everyone is talking about that in the team. All players have bought into this and Pooja is someone who comes up with funny ideas all the time," said Harmanpreet on the eve of the opener against Australia at the Birmingham Games.

Pooja however is not part of the team yet as she was forced to stay back in India after returning a positive COVID-19 test a day before the squad's departure for Birmingham.

"She has been doing well for the past one year. Normally senior players give a lot of ideas but she came up with this and spoke about it and I really liked it."

India had an optional training session on Thursday with six players travelling to Edgbaston.

Harmanpreet, who was seen swinging golf clubs during training on Wednesday, stayed back in the team hotel. With the team having a morning game, it is unlikely that it will go for the opening ceremony on Thursday night.

"Things are looking well. We have got three practice sessions so far. We are in great shape. The conditions will help the bowlers but it will be good for batting as well. However, we just need to worry about the execution," said the skipper.

The team will be looking to form the right balance in the T20 format.

"We have a balanced side and we need to shuffle our batting and bowling here and there for the right combination."

With women's cricket making its CWG debut, all eight teams are staying in the same hotel which has been converted into a village. The players have been going out for meals from their city centre hotel and getting used to the Games vibe.

Barring all captains, players of the eight teams have been sharing rooms which they otherwise don't need to during bilateral series.

"Staying in the village is different from usual. We are enjoying and adapting and are getting used to it," said Harmanpreet.

The Australia clash will be followed by the big game against Pakistan on July 31.

"We know the stakes are high but when you are playing you just think about doing well on the day. When we were kids we have seen the men's Indo-Pak games. We used to get excited as kids but as players these things don't matter," she added.