Haryana: CWG Medalist Pooja Sihag's Husband Found Dead; Family Alleges Drug Overdose

A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana where Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Pooja Sihag's husband was found dead under suspicious conditions on Saturday, reported ANI citing police officials. According to the police, Sihag's husband Ajay Nandal's body was discovered late on Saturday night in Rohtak following which the police and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. An investigation has also been launched into the incident.

Haryana| CWG bronze medalist Pooja Sihag’s husband declared dead in Rohtak



Ajay Nandal's body sent for post-mortem. His father has alleged a drug overdose involving Ajay's friend Ravi. The incident took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya: Rohtak DSP Mahesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/KEVFMBpv6c — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Nandal's body was also sent for post-mortem. Speaking on the same, Rohtak Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar said that the deceased's father has alleged drug overdose as a possible cause of death. A person named Ravi has been named in the matter and is said to have been involved in the case.

“Ajay Nandal’s body was sent for post-mortem. His father has alleged a drug overdose involving Ajay’s friend Ravi. The incident took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya,” the DSP said.

More details are awaited.

Notably, an Indian wrestler by profession, Pooja Sihag had recently won the bronze medal in the Women’s Freestyle 76kg category final after delivering a dominant performance against Australia’s Naomi de Bruine in Commonwealth Games 2022.

