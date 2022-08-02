'He Is 2 Players In One': Glenn McGrath Calls India Star 'a Luxury' For Rohit Sharma & Co.

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, calling him a 'luxury' for the Indian team. McGrath, while speaking to reporters on Monday, said Hardik is a very confident player and has the ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball. The World Cup-winning bowler further called Hardik 'two players in one'.

McGrath heaps praise on Pandya

"Cricket is very much a confidence sport. Hardik is very much a confident player. If he is bowling well, it has a positive impact on his batting. He is two players in one. He is a luxury. He is a good, intelligent bowler and powerful hitter. He has got a good game plan," McGrath told reporters.

Hardik is currently part of the Indian team that is playing a five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The Gujarat-born cricketer is looking in great touch with both the bat and ball as he is consistently contributing to India's victories in every other game. Hardik recently scored his maiden T20I half-century against England also picked up four wickets in the game. In the ODI series against England, Hardik helped India win a match by hitting some vital runs with the bat.

Hardik's comeback

Hardik recently made his long-awaited comeback to the national team. A back injury had kept him out of the team for a long time. He sustained the injury during the 2018 Asia Cup. Hardik recovered in time to play the IPL 2019 and ICC World Cup before the injury resurfaced. A few months later, Hardik underwent successful back surgery in the UK, and he later rejoined the national team for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

However, Hardik temporarily lost his bowling ability due to injury troubles, raising concerns about his position as an all-rounder in the Indian team. During the IPL 2022, Hardik regained his form, which brought it over to the international stage. Hardik hasn't turned back since then and has frequently produced match-winning performances with both the bat and the ball. Hardik was named the captain of the Indian team for a two-match T20I series against Ireland. India won the series 2-0 under his captaincy.

Image: ICC