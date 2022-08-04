How Tejaswin Shankar Fought Through Selection Snub To Win India's 1st CWG High Jump Medal

Tejaswin Shankar buried the hatchet in relation to the Commonwealth Games selection snub to secure the bronze medal for India in the CWG high jump final. The medal was also the first in the high jump event. Shankar's moment of glory came but not without a twist. The high jumper was a last-minute inclusion for Birmingham Games after being not selected in the initial contingent.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why was Tejaswin Shankar not included in initial list?

Tejaswin Shankar was disallowed from participating at the CWG 2022 by the Athletics Federation of India due to his non-attendance at the Interstate Senior Athletics Championships. The athlete filed a petition at the Delhi High Court challenging the federation's decision to not include him for the Birmingham Games. The High Court said that Shankar's non-participation in the interstate championship should not be the sole criteria for his rejection and said that he is a "medal prospect" and there should not be an ego issue.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued a plea requesting that Shankar be allowed to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022 based on having met the qualifying standard at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships. The plea also said that Shankar is also part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the last two years and has been receiving a scholarship for the same.

It said that the petitioner was not considered for selection after failing to take permission to be exempted from attending the 2022 interstate championships. The counsel said Shankar had sought exemption from interstate championships as they clashed with the NCAA championship and had informed the chief national coach through WhatsApp messages.

How did Tejaswin Shankar get clearance to take part in CWG 2022?

Tejaswin Shankar was cleared to compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 after the organisers accepted his entry on the request of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The Athletics Federation of India had told the Delhi HC that Shankar has been included in the Indian athletics team in place of 4x400m relay team member Arokia Rajiv, who was named in the original squad.

However, the CWG organisers had initially rejected Shankar's late entry but the IOA got confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Birmingham CWG organisers about acceptance of his entry after a Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM). Initially, the AFI had requested the IOA to increase its quota to accommodate more athletes. The IOA, in turn, had requested the CWG organisers in this regard.

A look at Tejaswin Shankar's career

Speaking of Tejaswin Shankar's career, the youngster won gold in the Commonwealth Youth games followed by silver in 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati. In 2016 he created history by shattering Hari Shankar Roy’s 12-year-old national high jump record, clearing 2.26 metres at the Junior National Championships in Coimbatore.

Shanker won a gold medal as a 19-year-old in his debut season at the NCAA in 2018. In April 2018, Shankar bettered his own personal best to breach 2.29 metres at NCAA’s Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout. In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games he finished 6th in the high jump event.