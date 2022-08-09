Divya Kakran made headlines for winning a bronze medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. Kakran clinched the third spot in the women's 68-kg category, however, she recently grabbed the headlines over her 'no help, no support' remarks with regard to the Delhi government. The wrestler recently took to social media and highlighted the fact that she never received help from the Delhi government.

MLA hits back at Divya Karkran's 'no support' claim

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Divya Kakran for winning laurels for the country, however, the wrestler responded by saying that she has been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and have also been doing her training in wrestling. She further added that she has not received any prize money from the state government, nor any help.

An AAP MLA, while responding to Divya Karkran's claims, wrote, "Sister the whole country is proud of you. But I don't remember that you play for Delhi. You have always been playing for Uttar Pradesh. But the player is the country. You do not expect respect from Yogi Adityanath ji. I think the Chief Minister of Delhi will definitely listen to you."

"Maybe I am wrong sister, but when I searched, I found that you have always been playing for Uttar Pradesh, not from Delhi state. Today the whole country is proud of you. I pray to God that you go ahead," read another tweet.

Divya Kakran responds to AAP MLA's claims

Divya Kakran, while responding to AAP MLA's tweet, wrote that she represented Delhi between from 2011 to 2017, while also attaching a screenshot of her certificate as an evidence. She added that if he still does not believe her then she is ready to share other screenshots of her gold medal certificates won for Delhi.

