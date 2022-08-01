'Impossible Without Nation Backing Me': Jeremy Lalrinnunga's Gets Emotional Post CWG Glory

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga took to social media on Sunday to thank the fans for their support, stating that his feat was just the beginning. The 19-year-old lifted a staggering weight of 300kg (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean & jerk), a CWG record, to clinch the gold medal in the 67kg weightlifting category.

CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga thanks fans for support

After winning a historic gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, Jeremy Lalrinnunga took to his official Twitter account to thank the fans for their support, stating that this monumental feat would not have been possible if the nation was not backing him.

Lifting three tons over my shoulder wouldn’t have been possible without the strength of my nation backing me. 🏋️‍♂️



This is gold is just the beginning! 🥇🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia #CWG22 #B2022 #Weightlifting #GoldForIndia #blessed pic.twitter.com/LJqy45f6GS — Jeremy Lalrinnunga (@raltejeremy) July 31, 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga registers CWG record to win gold

Jeremy Lalrinnunga achieved a record-breaking 140kg lift in the snatch category and 160kg in the clean & jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games. Since no other competitor managed to match Lalrinnunga's 300kg lift, he went on to win the gold.

It was India's second at CWG 2022 after Mirabai Chanu won the gold in weightlifting women's 49kg category on Saturday. Vaipava Loane of Samoa won the silver medal with a combined lift of 293kg, consisting of 127kg in snatch and 166kg in clean & jerk. The bronze medal went to Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia, who had a combined lift of 290kg.

Despite winning the gold with a whopping 7kg advantage, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga interestingly said that he was not pleased with his performance. While speaking to ANI after the event, the athlete from Mizoram said, "I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment."

The 19-year-old found it difficult to put up a better performance as he was struggling with cramps. Speaking of his struggles, Lalrinnunga added, "The snatch went very well but during the warming up for the clean & jerk, my front and inner thighs began to cramp. As a result, I was also unable to walk and the warming up also was not ideal."

(Inputs from ANI)