IND Vs WI: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Gives His Verdict On Shikhar Dhawan's Captaincy

India coach Rahul Dravid lauded the "professionalism" of his young outfit which has shown some "great signs" moving forward while routing the West Indies 3-0 in their own backyard in the just-concluded ODI series.

Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday became the first-ever captain of an Indian team that clean swept West Indies on their home soil after the visitors thrashed the home team by 119 runs in the third and final ODI. "We came here with a really young team. Lot of the guys who played the England series didn't play here and the way you guys have responded, the way you guys played in three games and the level of professionalism you showed...," Dravid said in his dressing room speech after the final ODI.

"Couple of tight games and to get on the right side of those high-pressure games, some terrific performances under pressure was a really great sign for a very young team." Dravid also praised Dhawan for his able leadership.

"Really well done by Shikhar. I think he led very well. Well done to all of you, terrific performance." Dhawan said this young Indian team has the potential to achieve many more successes in future.

"As a team, we would like to thank the support staff and all the team members who have helped us. Really appreciate your support. And well done boys, both batting and bowling unit.

"You guys did amazing. You guys are young and have a vision to become much more than what you are today. You guys have already started taking those steps and you guys will go a long way," Dhawan said.

The skipper ended his speech with a triumphant yell: "Who are we? Champions." The action now shifts to the five-match T20 series against the West Indies to begin in Tarouba on Friday.