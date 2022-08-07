IND-W Vs AUS-W, CWG 2022 Final: Confirmed Playing XI, Toss News & Last-minute Dream11 Tips

The India women’s cricket team is up against Australia in the summit clash of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team stormed into the WT20I final after earning a thrilling 4-run victory against England on Saturday. On the other hand, Australia's women qualified for the summit clash after defeating New Zealand by five wickets on Saturday.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time India and Australia will lock horns in the ongoing quadrennial event as they previously played against each other in the campaign opener. Australia had defeated India by three wickets in a closely fought contest on July 29. However, India is coming off back-to-back victories against arch-rivals Pakistan, Barbados, and hosts England, which makes them equally strong contenders for the historic gold medal.

Historic gold medal in cricket up for grabs at Commonwealth Games 2022

It is pertinent to mention that WT20I was introduced as an event in the Commonwealth Games in the ongoing 2022 edition and the team that wins on Sunday will be the first-ever WT20I team to clinch the coveted gold medal. Having said that, Team India opener Smriti Mandhana is in red-hot form heading into the title-deciding match, while Renuka Singh Thakur will be India’s key pacer. Renuka memorably picked up a four-wicket haul, the last time India and Australia clashed.

India vs Australia gold medal match: Toss update

Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

India vs Australia Gold Medal match at CWG 2022: Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Team - Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Alyssa Healy (wk), Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur

India vs Australia Gold Medal match at CWG 2022: Confirmed Playing XIs

India’s playing XI - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.

Australia’s playing XI - Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

IND-W vs AUS-W Gold Medal match at CWG 2022: Fantasy Tips

Smriti Mandhana will be a key player in fantasy teams as she is the leading run-scorer in CWG 2022 with 153 runs in her credit in four matches. She has hit two half-centuries so far and scored a 61-run knock in the semi-final.

Tahlia McGrath is Australia’s highest run scorer with 126 runs in 4 matches.

Shafali Varma has scored 122 runs for India in four matches so far.

Renuka Singh Thakur is the leading wicket-taker of CWG 2022 with nien scalps.

McGrath is Australia’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets.

(Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/@OlympicKhel/Twitter)