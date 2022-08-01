Last Updated:

India Assured Of First-ever CWG Medal In Lawn Bowls As Women's Fours Team Enter Final

CWG 2022: The Indian Lawn Bowls women's fours team scripted history by defeating New Zealand in the semi-final and advanced to the final against South Africa.

CWG 2022

India’s Lawn Bowls women’s fours team scripted history on Monday by becoming the 1st Indian team to reach the finals of the Lawn Bowls event at the Commonwealth Games. The India women’s fours team advanced into the finals after earning a 16-13 win over New Zealand in the semi-final on Day 4 of the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The team is now assured to return with a medal when they face South Africa in the finals on August 2.

Sports Authority of India congratulates India’s Lawn Bowl women’s team

The official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated the team for their historic semi-final win and said, “Creates History at @birminghamcg22 India's #LawnBowl Women's Four team creates history by becoming the 1st Indian Team to reach the Finals of #CommonwealthGames. India 16- 13 New Zealand (SF). They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug”. It is worth noting that, India will now earn their first ever medal in Lawn Bowl at the CWG, following the feat achieved by the women's four team on Monday.

Lawn Bowls: India beat New Zealand

The women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash on Tuesday.

Against New Zealand, after conceding a 0-5 lead after the second-end, the Indian team made a strong back against the Kiwi team of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third) and Val Smith (skip).

After end-9, they were tied 7-7 and after end-10, India took 10-7 lead. But it was a close contest between the two sides, as New Zealand was marginally 13-12 ahead after end-14.

A brilliant shot from Tirkey helped India seal the game with a 16-13 scoreline.

The Indian men's pair was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after going down 8-26 to Northern Ireland in the quarter-final.

(with PTI inputs)

