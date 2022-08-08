India Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games: India's Position On CWG 2022 Table After Day 10

Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was medals galore for India, which saw the contingent walk away with several gold medals across various events. The day began with the Indian women's hockey team winning the bronze before three boxers won gold. Soon after, India also clinched a historic gold and a silver in the triple jump, among several other medals.
Meanwhile, the day ended with India winning a silver medal in cricket and a gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event. Following a successful day 10 at CWG 2022, here is a look at India's medal tally and their position.
CWG 2022 medals tally: India in fifth
At the end of Day 10, India are currently in fifth place when it comes to the CWG 2022 medals tally, having won 55 in total. While India have won seven more total medals than fourth-placed New Zealand, the country is only a gold medal behind currently. (NZ have 19 gold while IND have won 18).
With 12 medals, including six gold, wrestling has been India's most successful discipline at CWG 2022. Weightlifting has been a close second with 10 Indians winning medals (three gold), while boxing is in third with seven winning medals (two gold). Below is a list of all the Indian athletes who have won a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
CWG 2022: List of Medal winners for India
Wrestling
- Women's 57kg freestyle: Anshu Malik (silver)
- Men's 65kg freestyle: Bajrang Punia (gold)
- Women's 62kg freestyle: Sakshi Malik (gold)
- Men’s 86kg freestyle: Deepak Punia (gold)
- Women’s 68kg freestyle: Divya Kakran (bronze)
- Men’s 125kg freestyle: Mohit Grewal (bronze)
- Women's 50kg freestyle: Pooja Gehlot (bronze)
- Men's 57kg freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (gold)
- Women's 53kg freestyle: Vinesh Phogat (gold)
- Men's 74kg freestyle: Naveen (gold)
- Women’s 76kg freestyle: Pooja Sihag (gold)
- Men's 97kg freestyle: Deepak Nehra bronze)
Weightlifting
- Women’s 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (gold)
- Women’s 55kg: Bindyarani Devi (silver)
- Men’s 55kg: Sanket Sargar (silver)
- Men’s 61kg: Gururaja Poojary (bronze)
- Men’s 73kg: Achinta Sheuli (gold)
- Men’s 67kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (gold)
- Women’s 71kg: Harjinder Kaur (bronze)
- Men’s 96kg: Vikas Thakur (silver)
- Men's 109kg: Lovepreet Singh
- Men's 109+kg: Gurpreet Singh
Boxing
- Men’s 92+kg super heavyweight: Sagar Ahlawat (silver)
- Women's 50kg light flyweight: Nikhat Zareen (gold)
- Men's 51kg flyweight: Amit Panghal (gold)
- Women's 48kg minimumweight: Nitu Ghangas (bronze)
- Men's 67kg welterweight: Rohit Tokas (bronze)
- Men's 57kg featherweight: Mohammad Hussamuddin (bronze)
- Women's 60kg lightweight: Jaismine Lamboria (bronze)
Table Tennis
- Men's Table Tennis team: Gold
- Men's Doubles: Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan (silver)
- Mixed Doubles: Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sreeja Akula (gold)
- Para Women's Singles: Bhavina Patel (gold)
- Para Women's Singles: Sonalben Manubhai Patel (bronze)
Judo
- Women’s 48kg: Shushila Likmabam (silver)
- Men’s 60kg: Vijay Kumar Yadav (bronze)
- Women's 78kg: Tulika Maan (silver)
Badminton
- Mixed Team: Silver
- Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth (bronze)
- Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (bronze)
Lawn Bowls
- Women's Lawn Bowls team: Gold
- Men's Lawn Bowls team: Silver
Men's Triple Jump
- Eldhose Paul: Gold
- Abdulla Aboobacker: Silver
10000m race walk
- Men's: Sandeep Kumar (bronze)
- Women's Priyanka Goswami (silver)
Squash
- Men's Singles: Saurav Ghosal (bronze)
- Mixed Doubles: Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal (bronze)
Para Powerlifting
- Men's heavyweight: Sudhir (gold)
Long Jump
- Murali Sreeshankar: Silver
Hockey
- Women's team: Bronze
Men's 3000m steeplechase
- Avinash Sable (silver)
Cricket
- Women's team: Silver
High Jump
- Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze
Women's Javelin Throw
- Annu Rani: Bronze