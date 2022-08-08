India Vs Australia CWG 2022 Live Streaming: Where To Watch CWG Men's Hockey Final Match?

After India's women's hockey team won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, the men's team will be in action taking on Australia in the final. The India vs Australia men's hockey final is set to be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on Monday. Manpreet Singh's men had a very successful campaign and will have their eyes on the old having assured themselves of at least a silver medal after reaching the CWG 2022 finals.

India defeated South Africa 3-2 to enter the final, while Australia beat host England by an identical scoreline to punch their ticket to the final. The Men in Blue has never won gold at the Commonwealth Games and will look to change the result in Birmingham against Australia. Previously India lost two CWG finals to Australia which was back in 2010 and 2014. Ahead of the exciting final let's take a look at India vs Australia CWG 2022 Live Streaming details.

Where to watch the broadcast of India vs Australia CWG 2022 finals on TV?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the ongoing Commonwealth Games in India. The live telecast of the men's hockey match between India and Wales will be available on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 TV channels.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Where to catch India vs Australia live streaming

India vs Australia live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 men's hockey final will begin at 5:00 PM IST and can be watched on the SonyLIV app.

Birmingham Games: India and Australia's performance in CWG 2022

India had a very excellent CWG 2022 campaign where they won three out of four matches to top Pool B. India started with a massive 11-0 win over Ghana which was followed by an 8-0 win against Canada and 4-1 win over Wales. India's match against host England ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw despite India having a two-goal advantage. In the semi-final, India had to fight hard before edging out South Africa 3-2. Harmanpreet Singh surpassed Sandeep Singh's record of seven CWG goals in 2006 by netting nine in the ongoing edition.

Australia on the other hand started their campaign with a 12-0 rout of Scotland before hitting seven goals past New Zealand in their second match. Australia then beat South Africa 3-0 before crushing Pakistan 7-0 in their final league stage match. In the semi-final, Australia edged out England 3-2 to enter the final.