India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CWG Badminton Mixed Team Match

Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
The Indian badminton team will begin their campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, with the mixed team match against Pakistan on Friday evening. The coveted quadrennial event kicked off on Thursday night with a grand opening ceremony, while the various sporting events begin on July 29. Meanwhile, two days before the India women’s cricket team lock horns against Pakistan in the women’s T20I match, both countries will be locking horns on the badminton court on Friday.
The Indian badminton squad for the CWG 2022 features the two-time Olympic champion PV Sindhu, alongside other superstars like Lakshya Sen, Prannoy HS, Kidambi Srikanth and others. The India men's badminton team picked up the Thomas Cup 2022 title earlier this year and now eye a gold medal at CWG 2022. On the other hand, PV Sindhu heads into the tournament after winning the Singapore Open 2022. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming, live telecast and more interesting details about the badminton mixed team match.
The India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to be played at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) at Birmingham.
The India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Friday.
Badminton fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 by tuning in to the broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Interested badminton fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the Birmingham CWG 2022 on the Sony LIV app and website.
India squad:
Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth
Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap
Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly
Mixed Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sumeeth Reddy
Pakistan squad:
Murad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti, Mahoor Shahzad, Ghazala Siddique