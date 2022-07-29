India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CWG Badminton Mixed Team Match

The Indian badminton team will begin their campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, with the mixed team match against Pakistan on Friday evening. The coveted quadrennial event kicked off on Thursday night with a grand opening ceremony, while the various sporting events begin on July 29. Meanwhile, two days before the India women’s cricket team lock horns against Pakistan in the women’s T20I match, both countries will be locking horns on the badminton court on Friday.

The Indian badminton squad for the CWG 2022 features the two-time Olympic champion PV Sindhu, alongside other superstars like Lakshya Sen, Prannoy HS, Kidambi Srikanth and others. The India men's badminton team picked up the Thomas Cup 2022 title earlier this year and now eye a gold medal at CWG 2022. On the other hand, PV Sindhu heads into the tournament after winning the Singapore Open 2022. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming, live telecast and more interesting details about the badminton mixed team match.

Where will the India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the CWG 2022 be played?

The India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to be played at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) at Birmingham.

When will the will the India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the CWG 2022 begin?

The India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the CWG 2022?

Badminton fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 by tuning in to the broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the CWG 2022?

Interested badminton fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match at the Birmingham CWG 2022 on the Sony LIV app and website.

CWG 2022, India vs Pakistan mixed team badminton match: Full squads

India squad:

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly

Mixed Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sumeeth Reddy

Pakistan squad:

Murad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti, Mahoor Shahzad, Ghazala Siddique

