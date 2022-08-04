India Vs Wales CWG 2022 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch CWG Men's Hockey Match Live?

The Indian Men's Hockey Team is all set to lock horns against Wales in their last league game of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. IST, will be played at the University of Birmingham Ground. India will come into the game on the back of two wins in the last three matches. India won their opening encounter against Ghana before drawing against England in their next outing. India beat Canada 8-0 on Wednesday.

India will be hoping for a podium finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after narrowly missing out on a medal in the last edition of the competition. Wales, on the other hand, will look to better their results from the previous edition of the tournament. Wales finished ninth in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

India vs Wales: Live broadcast & streaming details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast the ongoing Commonwealth Games in India. The live telecast of the men's hockey match between India and Wales will be available on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be carried by the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Wales: H2H record

India and Wales have played a total of four matches against each other. India currently have an upper hand over Wales, having won all four matches against the side. The last time India and Wales locked horns against one another was during the 2018 Commonwealth Games. India won the match 4-3.

India vs Wales: Full squads

India squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Wales squad: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Dewi Roblin, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Joe Naughalty, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Ben Francis and Owain Dolan-Gray.

