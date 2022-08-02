Indian Women's Fours Team Create History, Clinch India's 1st-ever Gold Medal In Lawn Bowls

The Indian Women's Fours team has scripted history by winning the country's first-ever medal in the Lawn Bowls event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian team featuring Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayamoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey beat South Africa 17-10 to win the gold medal in Birmingham.

CWG 2022: India win first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls

India started the game by taking a 1-0 lead over their South African counterparts. After End 2, South Africa scored two points to take a 2-1 lead over India. The Indians bounced back in End 3 to level the score 2-2. The Indians then took a 4-2 lead over the South Africans after Tirkey's last roll in End 4 took the Jack closer to India's Bowl. End 5 ended with India taking a 7-2 lead over South Africa.

India scored one more point in End 6 to take an 8-2 lead over South Africa. South Africa then scored six successive points in the next four ends to level the score 8-8. South Africa then scored two more points after End 11 to take a 10-8 lead over India. India levelled the score to 10-10 after End 12 before taking a 12-10 lead after End 13. India extended the lead to 15-10 after End 14. India scored two more points in End 15 to win the historic gold.

India's history in Lawn Bowls event

While India has been able to consistently finish on the podium in Asian and Asia-Pacific championships the team has not been able to deliver its best performance at the Commonwealth Games over the years. India took part in 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions of the Commonwealth Games before the 2022 edition. The Indian Women's Fours team reached the final of CWG 2022 after beating New Zealand on Monday.

Image: Twitter