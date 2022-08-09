India's Medal Tally At CWG 2022 Compared To Last 3 Editions; Big Change Seen In Birmingham

The 2022 edition of the commonwealth games in Birmingham, England is done and dusted and the Indian contingent impressed everyone by finishing fourth in the latest edition. After 11 days of action, India's CWG medal tally stood at 61 medals. With shooting missing from this year's edition Wrestlers and weightlifters managed to win a majority of the medals for the country. Wrestling was India's most successful discipline at CWG 2022 followed by weightlifting 10 Indians won medals. Boxing and table tennis is in joint-third place in terms of medal contribution. India women's cricket team won the silver medal while the men's and women's hockey teams clinched silver and bronze respectively.

In athletics, the likes of Murali Sreeshankar, Eldhos Paul and Abdullah Aboobacker won medals in the high jump and triple long jump respectively. Tejaswin Shankar won a historic silver medal in the high jump event. Avinash Sable won silver in Men's 3000m steeplechase, while Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami won bronze and silver medals in men's and women's 10000m race walk. After a disappointing world championship, Annu Rani won a bronze medal in the women's javelin throw event. We take a look at how India fared in the previous three editions of the Commonwealth Games.

India CWG medals tally in the last three editions

2010 Commonwealth Games (101 medals)

The 2010 Commonwealth Games which was held in Delhi saw India finishing 2nd with the best haul of 101 medals. Shooters showed their dominance leading the way with 30 medals. Wrestlers were not far behind in the terms of medal contribution with 19 of the 21 Indian grapplers securing a podium. In weightlifting and Archery India won eight medals while the boxing contingent won 7 medals which included three gold and four bronze. The table tennis contingent had bagged five medals which included three bronze one silver and one gold, while badminton and tennis contributed with 4 medals each. In Gymnastics Ashish Kumar won a silver and bronze, while the hockey team (silver) and swimming (bronze) won one medal each

2014 Commonwealth Games (64 medals)

After dominating performance at home during the 2010 CWG games, India could not match the tally in Glasgow and ended up with 64 medals in CWG 2014. The 2014 edition of the Commonwealth Games saw India winning 15 gold medals, 30 silver medals, and 19 bronze medals. India’s shooting, wrestling and weightlifting once again topped the medals tally. Indian athlete Vikas Gowda (Men's Discus) scripted history by winning India's first gold medal in 56 years. Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal made history by winning a medal in squash. Dipa Karmakar won India's first medal in gymnastics which came in form of bronze, while Parupalli Kashyap won the gold medal.

In weightlifting Sanjita Khumukchan, Sukhen Dey and Satish Sivalingam secured a gold medal. Mirabai Chanu, Santoshi Matsa, Ravi Katulu and Vikas Thakur had secured silver. Indian weightlifters won 6 bronze during the games. The shooters once again won the majority of the medals during the Glasgow event. Besides four gold medals, Indian shooters won 9 silver.4 shooters went on to win bronze medals. Besides wrestling and shooting, there was one gold medal each in other sports like athletics, squash and badminton. Boxers managed to bag four silver medals, while two silver medals went to judo athletes and one silver medal each was won in athletics table tennis, men's hockey and badminton.

2018 Commonwealth Games (66 medals)

Quite a few histories was made at the 2018 Commonwealth games in Gold coast. Seema Antil won her fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games medal by clinching silver in the women's discus throw event, while Harjinder Kaur won the bronze in the same event. Once again the shooting contingent led India's tally with 16 medals to its name with two young shooters leaving a huge impression.

Manu Bhaker, aged 16 at that time broke the Games record on her way to the women’s 10m air pistol gold. Anish Bhanwala aged just 15 years became the youngest Indian gold medallist at the 2018 CWG and also broke the CWG record to take the first position in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol. Indian wrestlers and boxers also made a major contribution with 12 medals in wrestling( five gold, three silver and four bronze) and nine medals in boxing (three gold, three silver and three bronze)

Many records were also being created at Gold Coast with Manika Batra becoming the most successful Indian athlete with four medals to her name in table tennis. In badminton, India secured their first gold medal in the mixed team event. Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal with a season-best throw. Saina Nehwal became the first Indian badminton player to win two gold medals in singles at the Commonwealth Games, while the India women's TT team won the CWG gold for the very first time.