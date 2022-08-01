Jeremy Lalrinnunga's 'will Die For Bharat' Post After Winning CWG Gold Goes Viral; WATCH

Jeremy Lalrinnunga became one of the most-talked about athletes on Sunday, following his incredible feat – a gold medal for India at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 19-year-old weightlifter clinched the gold with a combined lift of 300kg in the men's 67kg final event and later shared a video of his performance in the final on his official Twitter handle with an interesting caption. “Ham jienge to is bhaarat ke lie aur marenge to is bhaarat ke lie (sic),” Jeremy wrote while captioning the video, which translated to “I will live for Bharat and will die for India”.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with sports fans responding to it with many reactions. “Journey of a #19th Year old #Hero, Hard work, Dedication, Determination, Injuries...Salute to the National Flag & singing National Anthem with music. You not only Won Gold Medal you won our Heart too (sic)...,” a fan wrote reacting to it.

Ham jienge to is bhaarat ke lie aur marenge to is bhaarat ke lie🇮🇳🥇🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lUKeF0TWCR — Jeremy Lalrinnunga (@raltejeremy) August 1, 2022

You not even Won Gold Medal🏅you won our Heart too..❤#VandeMatram 🇮🇳🇮🇳#JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳#RealHero #JergmyLalrinnuga #Commonwealth pic.twitter.com/fRetFEoV4Z — Sahyogi Annju Sharrma...🇮🇳 (@AnnjuSharrma) August 1, 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold amid injury struggles during men's 67kg final

It is pertinent to mention that Jeremy suffered an injury during the men’s weightlifting 67kg final on Sunday and went down in pain twice during the clean and jerk attempts. As per ANI, after winning the gold medal, the athlete revealed that he started to feel cramps on his front thigh and inner thigh muscles after his warm-up. Though he said that he could perform better, he is happy on winning the CWG gold.

“The warm-up was very good but after a point, my front thigh and inner thigh muscles started to cramp, due to which I could not walk for a while and could not cross the 140kg mark during warm-up. I was expecting to perform better, but winning gold for the country is a proud moment,” Jeremy explained. The youngster lifted 140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk to earn the glory for India.