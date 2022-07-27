Lakshya Sen Targets Team Event In Hunt For CWG Glory: 'I Want To Make Memories Here'

The Indian badminton squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022, headlined by stars like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and others arrived in Birmingham on July 25 for the mega event. While PV Sindhu heads into the tournament as a clear favourite in women's singles days after winning Singapore Open, rising star Lakshya will look to build on his rich vein of form and return with a CWG title. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old badminton sensation Lakshya spoke to ANI in an interview on Wednesday morning and revealed the road map for the Indian badminton squad at the CWG 2022.

'First focus is on team events

Speaking to the news agency, Lakshya revealed that the squad is currently focussing on the team events, before moving their focus on individual performances. Given their past campaigns, Lakshya admitted that there is a lot of pressure on the players, but it will be a whole new experience for him. In conclusion of his statement, the 20-year-old said that he wants to make memories at the mega event and also wishes to watch other sporting events when he gets time.

“We're first focussing on team events as of now & later on the individuals... there'll definitely be a lot of pressure from past performances but this tournament will be a new experience for me. I also want to make many memories here, watch other sports if I get time," said Lakshya, as per a tweet by ANI.

How young Lakshya sealed India's fate in historic Thomas Cup campaign?

It is pertinent to mention that Lakshya played a significant role in the India men’s team’s Thomas Cup 2022 triumph in May. During the Thomas Cup finals, Lakshya started off with a 1-0 lead over Indonesia by earning an 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 win over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. The India men’s duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Reddy later helped India forge a 2-0 lead, before Kidambo Srikanth’s win finally handed a 3-0 Thomas Cup win for India.

What can be said about Lakshya Sen's 2022 campaign so far?

After the Thomas Cup, Lakshya went on to participate in the Indonesia Masters 2022 tournament, where he picked up consecutive wins in the ROund of 32 and Round of 16, before losing out the quarter-final. He went down 16-21, 21-12, 14-21 against Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien Chen. Meanwhile, Lakshya heads into the Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing against his fellow Indian players HS Prannoy by 10-21, 19-21 during the Indonesia Open 2022.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)