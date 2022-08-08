Lakshya Sen's Exuberant Celebration After Winning CWG 2022 Gold Medal In Birmingham; Watch

Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen brought a smile to the faces of all his fans on August 8 by finishing his Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a gold medal in the men's singles event. After losing the first game against Malaysia's Ng Tze Young in the final, the 20-year-old made an outstanding comeback as he went on to win the clash by a scoreline of 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16.

While Sen produced a sensational performance in the final, his exuberant celebrations were equally eye-catching. After throwing his racquet into the crowd as seen in the video below, he also removed his shirt, which reminded fans of Sourav Ganguly's iconic celebration from 2002 at Lord's.

Lakshya Sen's celebration reminds fans of Ganguly

Lakshya Sen wins gold at CWG 2022

