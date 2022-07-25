Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 which is set to begin in a few days' time, Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist and boxer Lovlinga Borgohain has made a shocking allegation of mental harassment. The 24-year-old has alleged that her coaching schedule has been disrupted because of the harassment her coaches are facing, as they are not being permitted to enter the premises where she is currently training.

Borgohain went to the extent of stating that despite several requests from her, she and her coaches are facing immense amounts of mental harassment. As a result of this alleged harassment, Lovlina said that she is finding it difficult to understand how can she focus on her preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2022. She ended her post by stating that because of such 'politics,' her last world championship was also impacted.

Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment ahead of CWG 2022

Via a post put up on her official Twitter handle, Lovlina Borgohain said,

"With deep sadness, today I have to inform you that I am being mentally harassed. The coaches who helped me win a medal in Tokyo are being constantly removed with my training and competitions being consistently interrupted.

Among those (coaches) is Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung. Because of this, I am facing a lot of difficulties during training. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and is not being allowed to enter. My other coach has been sent back to India.

This has happened despite my repeated requests and as a result, I’m facing this mental harassment. I don’t understand how to focus on Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don’t want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome these politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind."