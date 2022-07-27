Lovlina Borgohain Thanks Authorities For Swift Action After Coach Gets CWG Accreditation

The Indian boxing squad received a rousing and warm welcome from the fans after arriving in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 24. While the tournament gets underway on July 28, the Tokyo Olympics 2022 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain recently made headlines while alleging 'mental harrassment' after her coach Sandhya Gurung was stripped of accreditation for the CWG 2022 and denied entry into the premises where she is training. Lovlina's outburst became the most talked about point ahead of CWG 2022, which drew a swift action from the authorities.

Lovlina Borgohain alleges 'mental harrassment' prior to CWG 2022

While her coach was given accreditation on Tuesday, Lovlina, a two-time World Championships bronze medalist, took to her official Twitter handle on Wednesday and thanked the concerned authorities for the prompt action. She thanked India’s sports minister, the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for their assistance towards ensuring her coach’s name is included in the Commonwealth Games roster. She also credited the SAI for the constant support she has received since her youth days.

“Truly thank @ianuragthakur sir and @IndiaSports, and @Media_SAI for the prompt and rapid action to Include my Coach Sandhya Gurung's name in CWG acred. also grateful for SAl for constant support for my training since my youth. Thank you once again to all who have truly helped me (sic),” the 24-year-old boxer added.

What did BFI say about Lovlina Borgohain's allegations?

Hours after Lovlina's tweet on Monday, the BFI issued a clarification stating that the accreditation process is being managed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as they hoped the issue will be sorted soon. “Boxing Federation of India ensured that Sandhya Gurung was at the training camp in Ireland. BFI is closely working with the IOA so that Sandhya Gurung could be a part of the team in Birmingham. In the meanwhile, delegated transport and accommodation at ETO’s hotel have been already provided to her,” the federation said.

A look at Lovlina Borgohain's boxing career

Lovlina competes in the sports under the 69kg women’s welterweight category and is one of India's top medal contenders at the CWG 2022 Birmingham. Alongside winning the bronze medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2022, Lovlina has previously won medals at the World Championships and the Asia Championships. Her first major medal breakthrough came in the form of a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in 2017, before she won the world championships bronze medal in New Delhi in 2018. In 2019, she picked up another bronze medal at the World Championships, subsequently adding an Asian Championships bronze medal later in the same year.

