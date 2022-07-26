Lovlina Borgohain's Coach Sandhya Gurung Gets Accreditation For Commonwealth Games 2022

India's top medal prospect at the Commonwealth Games, boxer Lovlina Borgohain coach Sandhya Gurung has confirmed that she has finally got her accreditation for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. On Monday, the 24-year-old Borgohain had taken to Twitter and alleged that her coaches were facing harassment and not permitted to enter the premises where she is currently training. Following the outburst, The Boxing Federation of India issued a statement and said the IOA understood BFI’s point of view and extended help with maximum possible additional support staff.

Speaking to ANI, Lovlina Borgohain coach Sandhya Gurung confirmed that she got the accreditation for the CWG. She said "I have received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022."

While speaking to the same media on Monday, Gurung had informed about not having accreditation. She had said, “We do not pay attention to all this, our entire focus remains on the coaching of the players that their performance is good and they get trained well. Players want to train with whom they have trained before the event. Since we have come for the Commonwealth, good practice is going on. There is only one problem which is the accreditation card. Because of this, I am not able to go inside. We are trying to get the accreditation card as soon as possible.”

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung gets the accreditation for #CommonwealthGames 2022



"I have received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022," says coach Sandhya Gurung to ANI



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/zCQoLe2rQi — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Boxing Federation of India issues statement on Sandhya Gurung's case

Earlier on Monday the Boxing Federation of India while issuing a statement on the Sandhya Gurung accreditation matter had said said, “Only 33 per cent of the playing contingent is allowed as support staff which in BFI’s case for the 12 boxers (8 men and 4 women) stands to be 4 support staff, (including coaches) who were to travel with the team to Birmingham,”

The statement further said. “The IOA understood BFI’s point of view and therefore, extended help with maximum possible additional support staff. With IOA’s help, the number of support staff went up from 4 to 8 for the entire contingent of 12 boxers. Boxing Federation of India ensured that Sandhya Gurung was at the training camp in Ireland. BFI is closely working with IOA so that Sandhya Gurung could be a part of the team in Birmingham. In the meanwhile, delegate transport and accommodation at ETO’s hotel have been already provided to her.”