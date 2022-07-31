Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 30 Lakh Reward For CWG Medalist Sanket Sargar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced a reward of Rs. 30 lakh for Commonwealth Games silver-medalist Sanket Sargar. The weightlifter on Saturday became the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Sanket won a silver medal in the Men's 55kg category of the weightlifting event. Recognising the Indian athlete's feat, the Maharashtra CM has announced that the 21-year-old from Sangli will receive Rs. 30 lakh as a reward while his trainer will get Rs. 7.5 lakh.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a prize of 30 lakhs from the government to the weightlifter Sanket Sargar who won a silver medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham," the chief minister's office tweeted on Sunday.

Sanket's performance at CWG 2022

Sanket lifted a combined weight of 248kg in the snatch and clean & jerk categories. He lifted 113kg as his best attempt in snatch and 135kg in clean & jerk. Sanket started the snatch event by lifting 107kg in his first attempt. He bettered his attempt by 4kgs as he lifted 111kg in his second chance. Sanket's best performance in the snatch event came in his third attempt after he lifted 113kg to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Sanket lifted 135kg in his first clean & jerk attempt, which later turned out to be his only legitimate attempt in the category. He had lifted 139kg in his second and third attempts but both were declared fouls by the judges.

Malaysia's Aniq Mohamad won the gold medal in the event as he lifted a total weight of 249kg (107kg in snatch, 142 in clean & jerk). Dilanka Isuru Kumara of Sri Lanka won the bronze medal as he lifted a combined weight of 225kg (105kg in snatch and 120kg in clean & jerk).

Meanwhile, India won three more medals in weightlifting later in the day, including gold, silver, and bronze. Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in the Women's 49kg category. Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal in the Men's 61kg category. Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the Women's 55kg category.

(Image: @narendramodi/Twitter/PTI)