Manipur CM Biren Congratulates Mirabai Chanu For Gold Win At CWG 2022; 'Made India Proud'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday congratulated star weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning a gold medal in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. He said that the weightlifter has made India proud.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, CM Biren Singh said, "Amid Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mirabai Chanu has made India proud. I'm really proud of her because of her performance today. I congratulate all the athletes who have won but especially Mirabai."

CM Biren Singh said that the gold medallist will get a hero's welcome when she returns to the state. He said that the athletes from Manipur have cravings for winning. "When they get in the field they want to win. She is a hard-working woman," he added.

"PM Modi has stated Khelo India and we have established many training institutions. The people of Manipur are mad for sports. They really appreciate sportspersons, particularly in the state of Manipur. That is why Mirabai and others are bringing laurels to India," Manipur CM said.

Mirabai Chanu defends 49kg title, gives India first gold of 2022 CWG

Mirabai Chanu defended her Commonwealth Games title and gave India its first gold medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 edition on Saturday. The star weightlifter, who won a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics, aggregated a total of 201kg (88kg + 113kg) to become the golden girl.

In an outstanding performance, Chanu broke the Commonwealth (Commonwealth Championships and CWG) and Games record in snatch. She obliterated the CWG record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won a silver medal with 172kg and bronze went to Canada's Hannah Kaminski with 171 kg.

Image: ANI, PTI