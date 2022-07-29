Manpreet Singh, PV Sindhu-led India Get Rousing Welcome At CWG '22 Opening Ceremony; Watch

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 kicked off with a grand opening ceremony on Thursday night at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and the India men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for India at the CWG 2022 opening ceremony. While India is represented by 215 athletes in the coveted quadrennial tournament, Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya are some of the big names to feature in the Indian contingent.

Team India-led by flagbearers Manpreet and Sindhu received a rousing welcome by the crowd as they participated in the opening ceremony on Thursday night. India is the fourth-most successful nation in the history of the Commonwealth Games, having earned a total of 503 medals across different sports disciplines so far. Interestingly, India have picked up 231 out of the 503 medals in the last three editions of CWG and is being primed to return with similar glory this time too.

Watch the Indian contingent's welcome at the CWG 2022 opening ceremony:

More interesting details about Commonwealth Games 2022-

It is pertinent to mention that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist in Javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra was supposed to be India’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony. However, an injury during his silver medal-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon ruled him out of action. Chopra was the defending champion at the CWG, as he picked up the gold during the 2018 edition at Gold Coast.

For the first time in the history of CWG, cricket has been introduced as an event. The sport will debut in the Commonwealth Games with the Women’s T20I format. A total of eight teams will clash against each other, eyeing the gold medal. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team will make their CWG debut with their opening match against the 2022 World Cup winners Australia.

Meanwhile, over 5000 athletes from different countries around the world are currently in the city of Birmingham, for the CWG 2022, which officially kicks off on Friday. There will be a total of 1875 medals up for grabs across all sporting events, with 136 gold medals set to be won by the women’s athletes and 134 gold medals up for the men’s athletes. This is the first time in the history of the showpiece event that the CWG will feature more women’s events than men’s.

(Image: Image: @WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter/@birminghamcg22/Instagram)