Mirabai Chanu CWG 2022 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Women’s 49kg Weightlifting LIVE?

After mixed results on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Team India will be fighting for medal when weightlifters take centre stage on Day 2. All eyes will be on Mirabai Chanu who will be competing in the 49kg category event. The Indian weightlifter will be aiming to retain her Commonwealth Games tile which she won four years back at Gold Coast after missing out on gold at Tokyo Olympics by a whisker. Here are all the details regarding where to catch live streaming details of the Mirabai Chanu's game.

How to watch the live telecast of Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting final?

The CWG 2022 weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecasted in India live on Sony Sports network and will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to catch Mirabai Chanu's CWG final live streaming?

The live streaming of Mirabai Chanu's CWG final will be available on the Sonyliv app.

Mirabai Chanu's road to Commonwealth games 2022

After silver medal at Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu took a six-month break before returning to action at the Singapore International Weightlifting tournament earlier this year. The weightlifter from Manipur won gold in the 55kg category to qualify for Commonwealth Games 2022. Coming into the event, Mirabai Chanu's personal best in her category is 207kg (88kg snatch and 119kg clean and jerk) which is higher than Nigeria’s Stella Kingsley (168kg; 72kg and 96 kg), who is the second-best lifter in the event. The India weightlifter will be heavy favourite to retain her title.

Indian weightlifting team for CWG 2022

During the last edition of the Commonwealth Games, India finished th event with a total of nine medals which included five gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals. From the previous edition, Mirabai Chanu, Punam Yadav, Giriraja Poojary and Vikas Thakur made it to this CWG 2022 and they all will be aiming to get on to the podium. Here's a look at the weightlifter team that will be competing for glory.

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg), Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).

Women: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (49kg), S Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), BN Usha (87kg), Purnima Pandey (+87kg).