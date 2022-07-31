The Indian Commonwealth Games (CWG) Gold winner in weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu talking exclusively to Republic TV, in her message to budding athletes, advised them to relentlessly pursue their goals inspite of difficulties and not to accept failure in the face of injuries.

She advised them to keep working hard, to keep the Indian Tricolour on the top. Notably, the Manipur born, 27-year old weightlifter, Chanu bagged the first gold medal for India in the Commonwealth games in Birmingham on July 30, Saturday. She had also won Silver for India in the Tokyo Olympics.

"The message that i want to put across to the future generations, be it any sport, is not to accept failure. Keep fighting and working hard. Players have to face a number of difficulties, like injuries and they get bogged down. If i havent been able to perform well today, than how can i prepare better for the coming days and that's how winning is done. So, my message to all the players, be it any sport is to work hard and keep the Indian flag on the top," advised Mirabai Chanu.

Mirabai Chanu strikes Gold for India

Mirabai Chanu on July 30, Saturday made the whole nation proud as she won the first gold medal for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chanu won the medal in the Women's 49kg weightlifting category after lifting a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk). The 27-year-old created a new Commonwealth Games record in the process and also broke her own national record.

Mirabai's career threatening injury

It's pertinent to mention that Mirabai Chanu came back strong after a career threatening back injury post winning the Silver medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, when she had almost decided to give up. She was confident of winning the Gold in the Asian games post the success at Glasgow, however she suffered a back injury.

A minor injury aggravated into something that incapacitated her to even lift weights. She had almost given up on her ambition to continue the sport, however her mother encouraged Chanu to continue and it all worked out.

Image: Republicworld