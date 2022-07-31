A day after Saikhom Mirabai Chanu historically won India's first gold medal in weightlifting in the Women's 49kg final, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the gold medalist credited her success to the support provided by Manipur CM Biren Singh.

"We've received a lot of support, especially from CM Sir (Biren Singh), who has motivated us a lot, which is all that we players need. It's really inspiring talking to CM sir as whenever we meet, we only talk about how to make things better, how to make sports better in the state, so from our performances we can make Manipur and the whole of India proud," Mirabai said.

"Prime Minster Modi sir has also motivated us and supported us, not just before but even after our events. Even at the time of the Olympics, PM sir spoke to all of us and motivated us to do better, which is why I've been able to perform this good and win medals," Mirabai further added while thanking the government and PM Modi for the support.

Manipur CM Biren Singh congratulates Mirabai Chanu for CWG Gold

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday congratulated star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a gold medal in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He said that the weightlifter has made India proud.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, CM Biren Singh said, "Amid Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mirabai Chanu has made India proud. I'm really proud of her because of her performance today. I congratulate all the athletes who have won but especially Mirabai."

CM Biren Singh said that the gold medallist will get a hero's welcome when she returns to the state. He said that the athletes from Manipur have cravings for winning. "When they get in the field they want to win. She is a hard-working woman," he added.

"PM Modi has stated Khelo India and we have established many training institutions. The people of Manipur are mad for sports. They really appreciate sportspersons, particularly in the state of Manipur. That is why Mirabai and others are bringing laurels to India," Manipur CM said.