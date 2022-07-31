Mirabai Chanu's Cousin Euphoric Over Historic CWG Gold: 'We Already Knew She'd Win Gold'

India's weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu completely swept off her challenge in the 49kg final to deliver India its first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022. Besides defending the crown Chanu also set a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting a total of 201 kg. Following the gold medal feat, celebrations began at her native place of Nongpok Kakching in Manipur.

Mirabai Chanu wins gold: Mirabai Chanu's mother shares her feeling

The Indian weightlifting team won a total of 4 medals on Day 2 which included Mirabai Chanu's gold. Her family and neighbours were seen dancing and celebrating her success in Birmingham. Speaking to ANI, Tombi Devi, mother of Commonwealth 2022 champion, revealed about her restlessness and being unable to sleep. She said, “Since yesterday I have been offering prayers for her and finding myself restless, I couldn’t sleep. I had apprehensions about whether she will win or not, as she was sick. Till now, I was feeling so anxious for her and had thoughts going on in my mind of all kinds. Her winning has made me relaxed."

Speaking of her daughter's achievement at CWG 2022 she said, “I feel so happy. She won gold medal at CWG 2022. I had cried in my heart after her victory. Everyone is rejoicing over her victory including her sisters, friends and family members."

Mirabai’s cousin, Binoy said that the family knew she would win gold since she always had a lot of morale. He said, “We were very happy. Our whole family was sitting together watching the game today. Mirabai won a gold. She always has had a lot of power and morale. We already knew she would win a gold medal."

Mirabai Chanu shares her feeling of winning the Gold medal at Birmingham Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu was taking part in the 49kg category and started the event with 88 kgs in the snatch event. In the clean and jerk, she lifted 109 kg in her first attempt and then lifted 113 kg in the second attempt. The third attempt was a foul, finishing with a total lift of 201kg. The weightlifter revealed how she was 'extremely touched'.

Speaking about her historic victory, Chanu said "Commonwealth are the first games I am playing after Tokyo Olympics. I won a gold for the country, I am elated. I'd never done 88kg & I did it this time, even touched upon 90kg. I am happy about it."