Mirabai Chanu's Mother Dances In Celebration After Historic Commonwealth Games Gold: Watch

Celebrations and joy erupted at weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's hometown in Manipur's Nongpok Kakching on Saturday when she won gold for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Her family members, including her mother and neighbours rejoiced in celebration of her proud and historic achievement at CWG 2022.

In the visuals from ANI, Chanu's family members along with the neighbours are seen celebrating her inspiring victory in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Carrying the national flag and waving it proudly, people can be spotted danced in joy from Manipur made the country proud by winning India's 1st gold medal in CWG 2022.

'Exceptional Mirabai Chanu makes India proud once again': PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi highlighted how Chanu has made India proud once again and rightly said that every Indian is delighted with her winning gold and setting a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games.

The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Notably, Chanu won gold in the women's 49kg weightlifting category, making it India's first gold. In the snatch event, she led with a lift of 88 kgs. In the clean and jerk, she lifted 109 kg in her first attempt and then lifted 113 kg in the second attempt. The third attempt was a foul, finishing with a total lift of 201kg.

27-year-old Mirabai Chanu clinched top honours in the Women's 49kg category as she lifted a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk). Besides, she also created a new Commonwealth Games record and eventually broke the national record.

Chanu, who had also won a gold medal in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, started the event by lifting 84kg in her first snatch attempt. She broke her personal record in her second snatch attempt as she lifted 88kg. However, her third snatch attempt ended in a foul but her first two tries were enough to catapult her to the first position in the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius clinched silver as she lifted a total weight of 172kg. Canada's Hannah Kaminski won the bronze medal, thanks to her combined effort of 171kg.

(With Input from ANI)