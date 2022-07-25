Centre Urges IOA To Act On Lovlina's Harassment Charges; Anurag Thakur Looking Into Matter

In the latest development pertaining to Lovlina Borgohain's shocking allegations, the Department of Sports and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the Indian boxer's coaches.

Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur is also looking into the matter of Lovlina Borgohain and has directed the ministry officials to be in touch with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and resolve the issue as soon as possible, according to ANI.

The Minister of Sports' latest remarks come after Lovlina had shockingly made allegations of mental harassment. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist had claimed that her coaching schedule was being disrupted because of the harassment her coaches were facing as they were not permitted to enter the training premises.

Department of Sports responds to Borgohain's shocking allegations

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has urged the Indian Olympic Association that accreditation be given to Lovlina Borgohain’s personal coach, Sandhya Gurung, so that the boxer can train as per her requirement. Last week, the name of Sandhya Gurung was included in the final CWG contingent list on the basis of a special recommendation made by the Sports Authority of India to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in view of the requirement.

We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain. https://t.co/6GhD72cvY4 — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 25, 2022

Lovlina Borgohain makes shocking claims of mental harassment

Earlier in the day, Lovlina Borgohain had put up a post on her social media handles to explain the mental harassment she had been facing due to her coaches not being allowed to enter the training facilities. Her full statement read,

"With deep sadness, today I have to inform you that I am being mentally harassed. The coaches who helped me win a medal in Tokyo are being constantly removed with my training and competitions being consistently interrupted.

"Among those (coaches) is Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung. Because of this, I am facing a lot of difficulties during training. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and is not being allowed to enter. My other coach has been sent back to India.

"This has happened despite my repeated requests and as a result, I’m facing this mental harassment. I don’t understand how to focus on Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don’t want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome these politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind."

(With inputs from ANI)