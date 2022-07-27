Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence On CWG 2022 Withdrawal: 'Had Been Feeling Uncomfortable...'

The Tokyo Olympics 2022 javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra took to his official social media handle on Tuesday night and shed light on withdrawing participation from the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The development was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of Team India/Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday, which sent a shockwave through the entire sporting community. However, explaining his decision in the social media post, Chopra revealed that he has been advised to undergo rehabilitation in order to prevent any further aggravation of his injury.

Earlier on Sunday, Chopra scripted history for India by becoming the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a World Championships medal. Chopra won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 with an 88.13m in his fourth attempt, and also ended up picking a groin injury. Upon investigating the injury medically, a minor strain was discovered, which led the doctors to advise him to undergo rehabilitation and take rest for the next few weeks.

Neeraj Chopra reveals he picked up injury in his fourth attempt at Oregon 2022 final

“Hello everyone, I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships,” Chopra wrote.

“On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks,” the 24-year-old added. The Tokyo Olympics champion informed that he has had discussions about his injury with the support team, IOA, AFI and SAI's CAIMS and came to the conclusion that he should skip the CWG 2022, keeping his long-term goals in mind.

'Best for me is to skip the CWG'

“I have discussed this with my support team and the IOA, AFI, and SAI's CAIMS, and we've collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury,” Chopra explained. It is pertinent to mention that the javelin thrower memorably picked a gold medal for India in his maiden Commonwealth Games appearance in 2018 and was expected to gun for golden glory in the upcoming edition, which begins on July 28.

Neeraj Chopra 'hurt' about not being able to defend his CWG title

However, as things stand now, Chopra revealed his disappointment in the statement and added that he was looking forward to be India’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony. “Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honor I was looking forward to having in a few day's time,” Chopra wrote.

Meanwhile, concluding his statement, Chopra thanked the entire nation for the constant love and support showered on him and urged them to keep cheering his fellow Indian athletes as the Birmingham CWG 2022. “For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and hope to be back in action very soon. I would like to thank the entire country for all the love and support I've received over the past few days, and urge you all to join me in cheering on my fellow Team India athletes in Birmingham over the coming weeks. Jai Hind,” Chopra further added.

(Image: PTI)