'Neeraj Chopra Missing CWG 2022 Could Be Blessing In Disguise': Yogeshwar Dutt

Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will not be competing in the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham due to a thigh injury. Chopra won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games which was held in Gold Coast and followed that up with a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and Silver Medal at the recent World Athletics Championships. India's veteran wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in an exclusive interview with Republic TV gave his reaction to Neeraj Chopra missing Commonwealth Games.

CWG 2022: Yogeshwar Dutt on Neeraj Chopra's injury

Neeraj Chopra made history a couple of days back by winning the silver at World Championship. He became the first Indian athlete and second overall to achieve the feat. While speaking to the media India's Javelin star revealed about the injury he suffered during the event. Chopra said, "I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two. I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games,"

However, his worst fears came true as he will not be defending his CWG title. While the news has come as a huge shock for the entire nation, Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt feels that the injury is a blessing in disguise for the Javelin star keeping Paris Olympics in mind.

Reacting to Neeraj Chopra's injury, Yogeshwar Dutt said, "This is indeed very sad news for fans as he had just won the silver medal at World Athletics Championships. He was undoubtedly the top contender for the Gold medal during the Commonwealth Games but I feel that ruling himself out of Commonwealth Games could be a blessing in disguise because his target is the upcoming Olympics Games in Paris and then there is Asian Games next year as well so he should not take any risk."

He further said, "Injury is a part of sports as well as athlete's life and Neeraj Chopra is the pride of the nation. It is important to keep all the athletes fit so that they can perform well during the Paris Olympics. Earlier also Neeraj Chopra had suffered an injury and had to undergo an operation so he needs to be safeguarded. We need to show support to Neeraj Chopra during such time and hope that he comes back from the injury fast and starts preparing for Paris Olympics and wins gold for the country."

Neeraj Chopra's form ahead of the Commonwealth Games

Neeraj Chopra has been in terrific form in 2022 having clinched second spots in Paavo Nurmi games, Diamond League and then the World Championships. AT Paavo Nurmi Games he registered an 89.30m throw and followed it up with a win in the Kourtane Games four days later, with an 86.69m throw. The 24-year-old during the Diamond League in Stockholm produced a throw of 89.94m, to break the national record again. He won the silver medal at World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m