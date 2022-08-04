Neeraj Chopra Praises Indian Athletes At CWG 2022; Drops Special Post For Tejaswin Shankar

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Neeraj Chopra gold medallist took to his official social media accounts on Thursday and put up several posts to appreciate all the Indian athletes that have made the nation proud by performing at their very best at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The javelin thrower, who is unable to compete at CWG 2022 due to an injury, reserved special praise for Tejaswin Shankar for winning India's first medal in the high jump event at the Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj Chopra praises Indian athletes at CWG 2022

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Neeraj Chopra began by providing an update on his fitness before lauding the Indian athletes for doing 'so well in Birmingham.' The javelin thrower then put up several Tweets to appreciate all the medal winners of India across all sporting disciplines.

Hi everyone. I've been away working on getting back to fitness, but it has been amazing to see our Team India athletes do so well in Birmingham!

Congratulations to all our medal winners so far, and to all the athletes who are representing 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 4, 2022

As for the weightlifters, Neeraj wrote, "Well done to all our weightlifters led by Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Vikas Thakur, Gururaja Poojary, Lovepreet Singh, Harjinder Kaur and Gurdeep Singh on winning medals for the country."

The 24-year-old then went on to praise the Indian men's table tennis team and the lawn bowl teams by adding, "Many congratulations to our Men's Table Tennis Team on defending their CWG title and to the Women's Lawn Bowls team (Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey) for their historic Gold medal!"

Neeraj then also praised the badminton team by writing, "The medals won by our Badminton mixed team, judokas Sushila, Tulika Maan and Vijay Kumar Yadav and the individual bronze won by Saurav Ghosal was incredible to see. It's great to see athletes across sports win medals for the nation."

Neeraj Chopra drops special appreciation post for Tejaswin Shankar

However, the best of praises was yet to come. Neeraj Chopra gave a special mention to fellow track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar for winning India's first medal in the high jump event. The javelin thrower explained how the two had come a long way before finishing his post by stating that he hopes the two can celebrate together soon.

And I couldn't be happier to see my friend and brother @TejaswinShankar win India a first Track & Field medal in the High Jump. Congratulations Bhai, we have come a long way from 4 years back and I hope hope we can celebrate together soon! pic.twitter.com/dbAytqsnVe — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 4, 2022

India have so far won 18 medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifting has been the most successful event by far as India has won 10 medals in this discipline. Judo has been the second most successful discipline with three medals. Meanwhile, India has also won a medal each in lawn bowls, squash, table tennis, badminton and athletics.