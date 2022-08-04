Last Updated:

Neeraj Chopra Praises Indian Athletes At CWG 2022; Drops Special Post For Tejaswin Shankar

Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Thursday to appreciate all the Indian stars that have made the nation proud by performing at their very best at CWG 2022.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Neeraj Chopra and Tejaswin Shankar

Image: AP, PTI


Tokyo Olympics 2020 Neeraj Chopra gold medallist took to his official social media accounts on Thursday and put up several posts to appreciate all the Indian athletes that have made the nation proud by performing at their very best at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The javelin thrower, who is unable to compete at CWG 2022 due to an injury, reserved special praise for Tejaswin Shankar for winning India's first medal in the high jump event at the Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj Chopra praises Indian athletes at CWG 2022

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Neeraj Chopra began by providing an update on his fitness before lauding the Indian athletes for doing 'so well in Birmingham.' The javelin thrower then put up several Tweets to appreciate all the medal winners of India across all sporting disciplines.

As for the weightlifters, Neeraj wrote, "Well done to all our weightlifters led by Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga,  Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Vikas Thakur, Gururaja Poojary, Lovepreet Singh, Harjinder Kaur and Gurdeep Singh on winning medals for the country."

The 24-year-old then went on to praise the Indian men's table tennis team and the lawn bowl teams by adding, "Many congratulations to our Men's Table Tennis Team on defending their CWG title and to the Women's Lawn Bowls team (Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey) for their historic Gold medal!"

Neeraj then also praised the badminton team by writing, "The medals won by our Badminton mixed team, judokas Sushila, Tulika Maan and Vijay Kumar Yadav and the individual bronze won by Saurav Ghosal was incredible to see. It's great to see athletes across sports win medals for the nation."

READ | Tejaswin Shankar's mother opens up on her son's medal-winning performance at CWG 2022

Neeraj Chopra drops special appreciation post for Tejaswin Shankar

However, the best of praises was yet to come. Neeraj Chopra gave a special mention to fellow track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar for winning India's first medal in the high jump event. The javelin thrower explained how the two had come a long way before finishing his post by stating that he hopes the two can celebrate together soon.

READ | CWG 2022: Hima Das wins her heat to qualify for 200m semi-finals; Manju in women's hammer throw final

India have so far won 18 medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifting has been the most successful event by far as India has won 10 medals in this discipline. Judo has been the second most successful discipline with three medals. Meanwhile, India has also won a medal each in lawn bowls, squash, table tennis, badminton and athletics.

READ | Neeraj Chopra to Mary Kom; A look at 10 Indian star athletes who won't be part of CWG 2022
READ | Neeraj Chopra breaks silence on CWG 2022 withdrawal: 'Had been feeling uncomfortable...'
COMMENT