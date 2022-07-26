Neeraj Chopra Ruled Out Of CWG 2022 Due To Injury, Netizens Wish Him Quick Recovery

The Indian sporting circle experienced a shockwave on Tuesday after it was announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2022 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will miss the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The development was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the Team India/ Indian Olympic Association, who informed that Chopra will not defend his CWG title due to concerns about his fitness. It is understood that Chopra suffered an injury on his thigh during the recently concluded World Athletics Championships 2022.

This comes as a major upset of Indian sports enthusiasts as Chopra earned a World Championships silver medal on Sunday with a throw of 88.13m in the men's javelin throw final. He was expected to continue his stellar form and return from the CWG 2022 in Birmingham with his second gold medal at the event. However, as things stands now, Chopra is likely to be out of action until further notice.

“Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times,” Team India wrote on Twitter.

Fans react to Neeraj Chopra missing CWG 2022

Upon hearing the news about Neeraj Chopra's injury, social media users had a hard time digesting the news as they expressed their concerns about the 24-year-old Olympic champion. “Massive blow. His presence alone lifts the morale of the entire contingent especially for the track and field guys. Sindhu should be the flag bearer in Neeraj’s absence now,” a fan said. There were many fans who wished Neeraj for a speedy recovery.

Gujarat Titans respond to Neeraj Chopra's injury

Meanwhile, among the many reactions by the fans, the official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants also revealed their thoughts on Neeraj’s withdrawal from the CWG 2022. “A big blow, but that's how sport is! Can't wait to see you back in full form and fitness, @Neeraj_chopra1 bhai,” GT wrote on Twitter. Chopra memorably won the gold medal during his maiden CWG appearance in 2018.

It should be noted that Neeraj earned the World Championships 2022 silver medal with a 88.13m throw in his fourth attempt. He started off the finals with a foul and registered throws of 82.39m and 86.37m in his next two attempts, before putting up the 88.13m throw. In the meantime, video clips from the venue that went viral on social media showed Chopra strapping his thigh before attempt. While concerns about his participation in the CWG 2022 always remained after the World Championships but now it has been confirmed that he is out of the coveted quadrennial event.

