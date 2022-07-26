Neeraj Chopra To Mary Kom; A Look At 10 Indian Star Athletes Who Won't Be Part Of CWG 2022

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is set to begin in less than two days in Birmingham, India's medal chances have suffered a major blow as some top stars have pulled out of the mega event. Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is the latest Indian athlete to be ruled out of CWG 2022. Here is a look at the entire list of star Indian athletes who will not take part in the Birmingham Games that will be held from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8.

Indian athletes including Neeraj Chopra who will miss CWG 2022

1) Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will not be participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham due to an injury sustained during the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. The 24-year-old, who won the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal last year, was undoubtedly one of India's top medal hopes entering into CWG 2022 as he has delivered some outstanding performances recently.

Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pPg7SYlrSm — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2022

Despite the injury, Chopra won a silver medal at the recently held World Athletics Championships in Oregon and ended the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships. The 24-year-old recorded a distance of 88.13 metres in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured second place.

2) Two-time CWG gold medallist Saina Nehwal will not be taking part in the upcoming games after she decided to skip the selection trials for the upcoming multi-sport events. It is believed that the Badminton Association of India (BAI) had made it clear that players ranked outside the top 15 would need to play these trials if they wanted to be considered for selection.

3) Veteran Indian boxer MC Mary Kom's bid to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham ended in heartbreak in New Delhi on Friday as she was forced to withdraw midway from the selection trials due to a knee injury. The six-time world champion twisted her left knee in the first few minutes in the opening round of the 48-kg semifinals against Haryana's Nitu.

4) Top Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor is ruled out of the upcoming Birmingham Games due to a groin injury he sustained ahead of the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

5) Star striker Rani Rampal is left out of the Indian women's hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 squad after failing to regain full fitness after an injury.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to begin this week, and the Indian Men's Hockey Team is expected to place first. Read more about former and current Commonwealth Games athletes' testimonies and recollections from prior editions. — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 25, 2022

6) Top sprinter S Dhanalakshmi has been ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games after failing a dope test.

7) Meanwhile, national record holder triple jumper Aishwarya Babu is also ruled out of the Birmingham Games after testing positive for a banned substance.

8) Similarly, Kamalpreet Kaur, who finished sixth in the discus throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 last year, has also been banned after testing positive for banned substances.

9) 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas Krishnan will not participate in this year's mega event after he failed to attend the boxing trials held earlier this year.

10) Team India women's pacer Shikha Pandey, who was abruptly dropped from the Women's World Cup squad earlier this year, has also not been included in the Commonwealth Games 2022 squad.

(Inputs from agencies)