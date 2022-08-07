Nitu Ghanghas Reflects On Winning CWG Gold In Boxing; 'I Want To Dedicate This Medal To..'

Nitu Ghanghas on Sunday gave India its first gold medal in boxing at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Ghanghas won the top honour after defeating England's Demie-Jade Resztan 5-0 in the Women's Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) category. Speaking after the match, Ghanghas said she was extremely happy to win the gold in boxing and also dedicated her medal to the people of India.

She thanked the Government of India and Sports Authority of India for their support. Ghanghas also expressed her gratitude to her coaches and family members for their support throughout her journey. The 21-year-old went on to thank the National Center of Excellence (NCOE), Rohtak, where she had trained for many years before going into the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"I’m so happy to win this gold medal. I want to dedicate this medal to the people of my country. I want to thank the Govt of India, SAI, and BFI for all the support. I’d also like to thank my coaches & my family members as because of their support I was able to win this gold medal. Thank you to NCOE Rohtak too where I had trained for many years," Nitu said after her medal-winning performance in Birmingham.

Nitu had stormed into the final of the Women's Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) after defeating Canada's Priyanka Dhillon. She had earlier beaten Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in her quarterfinal match to book a place in the semis.

Apart from Ghanghas, Amit Panghal also won a gold medal in boxing for India. Panghal bagged the gold after defeating Kiaran Macdonald of England 5-0 in the final bout. He had reached the final after beating Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba 5-0 in his semifinal match.

Image: PTI